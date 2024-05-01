NSS annual camp organised

CHODE, 30 Apr: The NSS unit of government college Doimukh (P/Pare) conducted its annual special camp from 26 to 29 April at Chode village in Keyi Panyor district.

The camp was aimed at instilling a sense of social responsibility and community service among the NSS volunteers, the college informed in a release.

The volunteers engaged in various activities, such as cleaning the village’s main water tanks, repairing the drains, installing dustbins at every household, etc, besides carrying out a cleanliness drive in the village.

NSS Programme Officer Dr Eva Dupak highlighted the adverse effects of environment destruction and the importance of a clean environment. She encouraged the NSS volunteers to “be an ambassador of clean society,” and advised the villagers to “maintain cleanliness of your surroundings to maintain natural beauty of the village.”

Gaon Buri Taw Yari, along with gram panchayat members commended the team and exhorted it to conduct such programmes in other villages also, the release said.