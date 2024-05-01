GOC inaugurates VSK in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 30 Apr: Likabali (L/Siang)-based 56 Infantry Division GOC, Maj Gen Akaash Johar on Tuesday inaugurated a Veterans Service Kendra (VSK) for veterans, veer matas and veer naris at the outdoor stadium here in East Siang district.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army has established this second VSK in Arunachal.

“Our ex-servicemen and veer naris and veer matas got a permanent office (single point grievance redressal cell) close to them, from where they can register and follow up on their grievances and anomalies in documentation, avail facilities of CSD, Aadhaar authentication, SPARSH, library and internet facilities,” Maj Gen Johar said.

The VSK will also provide them information about post-retirement benefits, government welfare schemes for them, and details of various entries in the Army, including Agniveer recruitment training, etc, the GOC said.

“The VSK stands as a testament to the unwavering support of the Indian Army to its veterans,” he said,adding that “it embodies the spirit of camaraderie and solidarity that defines the ethos of the Indian armed forces.”

He also interacted with veterans and veer naris on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu and retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging also spoke.

Indo-Pak (1971) war veterans Tonkesor Gogoi and Loknath Gogoi, 56 Artillery Brigade Commander Brig Himanshu Bhatnagar, SP Pankaj Lamba, ADC (HQ) Tatling Pertin, and senior Army officials from the Sigar military station also attended the programme. (DIPRO)