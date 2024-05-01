5th edition of SOA’s HR conclave ends

BHUBANESWAR, 30 Apr: More than 100 industry leaders, representing different sectors, participated in the two-day ‘SOA Proxima-2024’, a HR conference organised by the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), a deemed to be university, here from 26-27 April.

The mega event served as a vital connect between industry pioneers and emerging tech talent, providing a platform for facilitating knowledge exchange, providing insights, and enabling a peep into the emerging trends within the technology sphere.

Over 100 HR leaders, distinguished speakers and industry experts drawn from various sectors, including IT, IT-enabled services, and manufacturing and core industries interacted with 4,500 plus aspiring tech talents.

This 5th edition of SOA Proxima was the largest such conference ever held in the eastern region, marking a significant milestone for Odisha.

Dr Sandipan Chakravorty, former managing director of Tata International, and Satish Kumar Pradhan, centre head of Cognizant, attended the first day of the conference as guests.

Prof (Dr) TG Sitharam, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), was present on the second day of the conference.

During the valedictory session, Bijay Sahoo, president (HR) of Reliance Industries, Mumbai, addressed HR professionals and students.

Leading multinational companies, including HCLTech, Cognizant, Synopsys, PwC India, Mastercard, Deloitte India, EY India, JP Morgan, Maruti Suzuki, Continental Automotive, British Petroleum, Lenovo, Mahindra Comviva, Emami Paper Mills and Grasim participated in the event.