RGU mourns Prof Talukdar

RONO HILLS, 30 Apr: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) fraternity on Tuesday deeply mourned the demise of founder member of RGU’s political science department, Prof AC Talukdar, who passed away on Monday in Guwahati, Assam.

“Prof Talukdar will always be remembered as a down-to-earth and amiable personality who always stood to help people, particularly employees of all categories, for overall growth and development of the university,” RGU said in a condolence message.

The university held a condolence meeting, during which faculty members and non-teaching employees expressed deep sorrow over Prof Talukdar’s demise and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. They also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The university remained closed for the rest of the day as a mark of respect and remembrance for late Prof Talukdar.