Guv extends May Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has extended good wishes to the people of the state in general and the workers in particular on the International Labour Day, and expressed hope that the occasion would instil “renewed zeal and enthusiasm among the members of the workforce in playing their vital role towards the rapid development of the state.”

Describing workers as “the driving force of a nation,” he said that “they play a big role in the country’s forward march.”

“May this momentous occasion evoke our commitment towards the state and its people,” Parnaik said. (Raj Bhavan)