Diagnostic field visits conducted

NYIGAM, 30 Apr: Scientists of the ICAR’s Basar (Leparada)-based state centre went on diagnostic field visits to local poultry farms in Nyigam village and to a WRC field in Wak village in Leparada and West Siang districts on 29 and 30 April, respectively.

During the visit to Nyigam, veterinary extension senior scientist Dr Doni Jini and YP-II (horticulture) Nyamo Dirchi advised the farmers to “feed supplementation for laying birds, culling of male birds to maintain ratio of male to female 1:10, and vaccination of new stock birds,” the centre informed in a release.

Some of the birds were found to be suffering from parasitic infection, and the farmers were advised to deworm the entire flock.

At the WRC field in Wak, the farmer was advised to maintain the transplanting distance, replace the seed after certain years, and minimise the use of chemicals in farm operations, it said.