NAHARLAGUN, 30 Apr: Longya Lamgu, the head gaon burah (HGB) of Richi Lamgu village in Gyawepurang circle of East Kameng district, passed away at TRIHMS here on 29 April. He was 74.

Born in 1950, late Lamgu was an expert in customary laws. He had been appointed as a GB in 1995 and had been elevated as HGB in 2023.

Late Lamgu is survived by his wives, nine sons and three daughters.

His last rites were held in Richi Lamgu village.