MK memorial fellowship for Siwani Pul

TEZU, 30 Apr: The Reading Promotion Endowment Trust for Arunachal, a Delhi-based public charitable trust, awarded the first Mandakini Khandekar (MK) Memorial Fellowship for Educational & Professional Advancement-2024 to Tezu (Lohit)-based Bamboosa Library in-charge Siwani Pul.

The fellowship will enable her to undergo a month-long internship in modern library management and services at IIT Gandhinagar (Gujarat) from 3 June.

Late Mandakini Khandekar, who passed away in Pune (Maharashtra) in March 2023 at the age of 94, was

a highly respected educator and researcher.

“Till her last day, she was deeply committed to promoting educational advancement of the marginalised youths,” stated a press release, adding that “she took great interest in supporting and strengthening reading promotion activities and youth library movement in Arunachal with generous contributions, so that deserving bright Arunachal youths would strive to bring out their professional best in life.”