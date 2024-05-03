RGU organises nat’l webinar on agriculture

RONO HILLS, 2 May: The agriculture extension & communication department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a national webinar themed ‘New frontiers and competencies in agricultural extension education’ recently.

Addressing the participants, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasised “the vital role of agricultural extension in technology dissemination and how it has evolved over time,” and highlighted “the importance of harnessing digital extension and need for digital literacy for the farmers,” the university informed in a release.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam emphasised the significance of webinars “as a means of facilitating knowledge- and information-sharing among geographically dispersed learners,” and Agricultural Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang also stressed the need of organising webinars, “as they serve as a platform for exchanging knowledge,” it said.

Hyderabad (Telangana)-based National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management Director Dr Saravanan highlighted the importance of information communication and technologies in agricultural education for improving the competencies of agricultural students in the current job market, and stressed the need to include modules on cutting-edge technology in course curriculum.

Umiam (Meghalaya)-based School of Social SciencesAssociate Professor Dr Rajkumar Josmee Singh spoke on the topic ‘Integration and application of UAV for providing evidence-based agro advisory services on crop health assessment and monitoring’, highlighting the importance of drones in agriculture and how they are being used for providing evidence-based advisories to the farming communities.

Agriculture extension & communication faculty member Dr Bai Koyu also spoke.

Students, scholars, state agriculture department officials, and faculty members of universities nationwide participated in the webinar, the release said.