APU VC presents varsity’s status to guv

ITANAGAR, 4 May: Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on 2 May and presented the university’s status, the APU informed in a release on Saturday.

During the meeting, the VC apprised the governor of the ongoing construction of the academic building, the residential buildings of the VC, the registrar and the controller of examinations (CoE), the entrance gate, and the approach road. He also informed the governor about the recruitment of regular teaching faculty members, grants received under the PM-USHA scheme, the results of the first-semester examinations, and formation of various cells as per UGC norms.

Parnaik, who is also the APU chancellor, applauded the results (overall pass percentage of 90.56) of the first-semester examinations, and advised the university to “maintain the spirit and improve thehigher passing percentage in the coming examinations,” it said.

The VC requested for additional teaching positions at the APU as per the UGC norms, whereby a minimum of seven faculty members – one professor, two associate professors, and four assistant professors – are required to start a department. He also sought a one-time startup grant for the university, and proposed starting an integrated BEd course, “which was approved in the second executive council meeting,” the release stated.

Prof Riba said that, as per the University Act, the APU is an affiliating university, “and therefore, if any institution and college wishes to be affiliated with the APU, the university will accept the application as per the ordinance.”

The VC also met Higher & Technical EducationDirector Alik Jonkey, and informed him that work on the security wall and the approach road to the residences of the APU’s VC, registrar and CoE has been initiated “and will be approved on the next sanction,” the release added.