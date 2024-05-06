Remembering a journey

Editor,

In light of the recently built Sela tunnel, I am reminded of my journey by the Sela Top route in 1980.

As the then principal of VKV Seijosa, I was on the mission of selecting tiny tots from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh to get them admitted in Lower KG and Upper KG. The then ADC of Tawang was intimated about my arrival there and was requested to get me accommodation at the inspection bungalows in Bomdila and Tawang.

The journey by bus from Bomdila remains unforgettable to me. Watching the greenery amid the snow and the cloud was amazing, and the parents of the newly admitted students showed their admiration and gratitude by offering me a warm welcome.

When I reached Tawang, it was drizzling. I was advised by the locals to carry the umbrella. The purpose was not for protecting myself from getting drenched, but for driving away the stray dogs! And their advice was indeed useful to me.

The thrill of travelling about 14,000 feet above sea level was very pleasant. Now we may get a new type if thrill, which is travelling through the Sela tunnel.

R Venkataraman,

Ex-principal,

VKV Seijosa, Seppa