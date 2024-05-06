YACHULI, 5 May: A five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on entrepreneurship development concluded at the government college here in Keyi Panyor district on Sunday.

Themed `Establish, develop and manage entrepreneurship development centres (EDC) and incubation centres in the educational institutions of Northeastern region’, the programme was sponsored by the North Eastern Council and implemented by IIE Guwahati (Assam).

The FDP was coordinated by Government College Yachuli (GCY) Assistant Professor Dr Teli Momu, who is also the district coordinator of the EDCs for Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts.

Addressing the concluding function, GCY Principal and Entrepreneurship Development Centre Head Dr Rejir Karlo said that “the FDP was designed to train and develop professionals in the areas of entrepreneurship, innovation and incubation, in which they can act as resource persons in guiding and motivating the entrepreneurs, farmers, unemployed youths and students of the district to take up entrepreneurial careers.”

The outcome of the FDP is likely to provide essential tools and techniques through diverse hands-on training modules, Dr Karlo said.

“With such an aptitude, the knowledge of tools of entrepreneurship would enhance the practicing skills of the faculty members and teachers, who, in turn, can apply them for linking classroom teaching to motivate the entrepreneurs, farmers, unemployed youths and students towards entrepreneurial careers,” he said.

Among others, GCY Assistant Professors Nada Pugang, Dr Ngawang Drema Trangpoder, Nabam Tabang, Tara Dajam and Yadi Nani, Ziro (L/Subansiri)-based Naara-Aaba Winery Pvt Ltd managing director Tage Rita Takhe, Naharlagun Cooperative Society Deputy Director Dr Gyati Kobing, progressive farmer from Yazali-based Kangam Organic Farm Joram Ania, resource persons from various departments, faculty members from different colleges of the state, and members of the KVIC, DIC, ITI, CS and NGOs participated in the programme. (DIPRO)