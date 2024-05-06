Exercise your franchise

Editor,

People often choose not to vote because they feel their vote does not count. But one vote does count in many ways. Your choice to vote or not will have far-reaching consequences on people all over the world, many of whom do not have the right to vote themselves.

In local and national elections, lawmakers are elected who make laws, policies, and appointments that will have effects for years to come. The most common reason people say they do not vote is, one vote does not count. If everyone uses an excuse and does not vote, then what kind of government would we have? As citizens of the country, it is our right to vote. Think twice, because every vote counts.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai