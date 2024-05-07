DA seeks people’s cooperation to check illegal earth-cutting, encroachment

ITANAGAR, 6 May: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration sought the citizens’ cooperation in checking, controlling and putting a stop to rampant earth-cutting and encroachment in the capital region.

Stating that the district administration has been trying its level best to resolve issues of earth-cutting and encroachment, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta appealed to the people to help by informing about cases of earth-cutting, or encroachment, or any new illegal construction through the helpline number 8730-977604, or through the deputy commissioner’s grievance redressal page at itanagar.nic.in.

The DC said that the names and identities of the informers will be kept confidential.

She appealed to the citizens to be “a part of the district administration and work as silent volunteers and help it in taking action against such defaulters for a better future and development of the ICR. (DIPRO)