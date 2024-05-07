Dist-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball Tournaments begin

KHONSA, 6 May: The 7th district-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball Tournaments(U-16 boys and girls) began here in Tirap district on Monday.

The opening boys’ football match was played between United 57 and 57 Strikers of 57-Borduria-Bogapani assembly constituency, and United 57 beat 57 Strikers 5-4 in penalty shootout.

In girls’ football, Ranglamja beat United 57 in penalty shootout.

In boys’ volleyball, United 57 defeated Ranglamja, Lonyan beat United Kothin, and Kolam beat Tutnu Youngster.

In girls’ volleyball, Ranglamja beat United 57.

Earlier, veer nari Chasan Dada, who kicked off the tournament, lauded the state government for renaming the CM’s Trophy as Martyr Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy. She appealed to the participating teams to maintain a sporting spirit throughout the tournament.

ADC Tana Bapu urged all the participants and students of the district to stay away from drugs/opium and concentrate on studies, games & sports and other co-curricular activities like yoga and physical exercises.

The ADC on behalf of the district administration assured to extend all possible help to martyr Hangpan Dada’s family, whenever necessary.

Organising committee member Gawang Sumpa administered the pledge to the players and advised them to maintain sporting spitit and discipline.

DSO Noah Mongku informed about the tournament,and said that the CM’s Trophy tournament was renamed as Martyr Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy to commemorate his supreme sacrifice. (DIPRO)