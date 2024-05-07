Demo prog on vermicomposting

TEZU, 6 May: Eight students, along with teachers participated in a demonstration programme on vermicompost production technology, organised by the Namsai KVK at Indira Gandhi Government College here in Lohit district on Monday.

The programme featured demonstration of poultry units, IFS module, piggery units, goatery units, azolla unit, vermicompost units, and an animal health clinic, the KVK informed in a release.

KVK plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora and animal science expert Dr Binod Kr Dutta Borah explained the preparation of vermicompost units, and the importance of vermicompost, its uses, packaging and marketing.