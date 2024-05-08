Training prog on oil palm cultivation

BILASO, 7 May: Fifty farmers from Baliso and adjoining villages participated in a training programme on ‘Oil palm cultivation practices’, organised here in Pakke-Kessang by the district agriculture department, in collaboration with Patanjali Foods Ltd, on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, District Agriculture Officer (DEO) Sengo Dini highlighted the importance and uses of oil palm, and advised the farmers to “grow oil palm to become self-reliant and for sustainable economy.”

The DAO also delivered a presentation on oil palm cultivation.

Patanjali Food Ltd manager Neeraj Rathi and Pakke-Kessang ADO Y Kamdak also spoke.