Governor urges Red Cross volunteers to make their activities effective

NAHARLAGUN, 8 May: Governor K.T Parnaik participated in the World Red Cross Day celebration at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Wednesday.

In his address, the Governor, who is the president of Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh state branch (IRCSAPSB), called upon the volunteers to spread the cause of Red Cross and make their activities purposeful and effective.

He suggested organizing seminars and interactions, involving education institutes to educate people the best ways to mitigate challenges at the time of natural disasters, epidemics and accidental emergencies.

Exhorting the Red Cross volunteers to reach out to destitute, orphans and neglected societies and TB, HIV, drug affected people, the Governor said “Let us endeavour to make Arunachal Pradesh a healthy, happy and compassionate state, who cares for each other.”

The Governor exhorted the people, particularly the youth, to imbibe the spirit of volunteer service and be part of the Indian Red Cross. He called upon educational institutes, tribal organizations and corporate houses to join the Red Cross initiatives.

The Governor also recommended reorganizing the society in a more structural manner to make it efficiently respond to any exigency.

He said that “IRCSAPSB should emulate other volunteer organizations, like NGOs of Tirap and Changlang districts working for rehabilitation of drug addicts and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh rendering service in every emergency at national level.

“The Red Cross Society must become a bridge between affected people and the government during the time of relief work,” he said.

The Governor commended the State Indian Red Cross Society for organizing a volunteer blood donation camp to commemorate the World Red Cross Day.

Parnaik also presented certificates of appreciation to the Banderdewa PTC principal, Yupia ITBP commandant, Global University and Arunodaya University vice chancellors, Oju Welfare Association and Arunachal Shining Mom & Dad chairpersons for their contributions in World Red Cross Day celebration and voluntary blood donation camp on the occasion.

Earlier, the Governor lit the inaugural lamp and paid floral tribute to the founder of Red Cross Movement Sir Jean Henry Dunant and all those Red Cross volunteers who sacrificed their lives for the cause of humanity.

Honorary secretary, Indian Red Cross, Arunachal Pradesh State branch, Dr. Emi Rumi presented a brief report on the activities of the state branch in the last few years during Covid- 19, fire accidents and natural disasters.

TRIHMS director Dr. Moji Jini, Family Welfare director Dr. Wangdi Lama, state mission director (NHM) M. Sora and TRIHMS chief medical superintendent Dr. D. Raina were present during the inaugural function.

Large numbers of volunteers from state police, ITBP, NSS and educational institutes turned up to donate blood on the occasion. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)