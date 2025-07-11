FMD vaccination drive conducted

AALO, 10 Jul: A team of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, led by Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Marpi Kakki, conducted a foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccination and serum sample collection for mithuns in Kombo Papak Lura in West Siang district on Thursday under the National Animal Disease Control Programme.

In addition to administering vaccines and collecting serum samples, essential veterinary medicines were distributed to the mithun farmers. Dr Kakki also sensitized the farmers to the importance of timely FMD vaccination, highlighting the significant economic losses that can result from an outbreak.

The awareness session aimed to promote better livestock health management practices in Kombo circle. (DIPRO)