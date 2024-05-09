DC urges SMILE project implementing agency to prepare roadmap

NAMSAI, 8 May: A coordination meeting on project SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprises) with all the stakeholders was held at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall here in Namsai district on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, deputy commissioner C.R Khampa urged the project implementing agency ‘Dhama Foundation,’ an NGO, to prepare roadmap for rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of begging.

Khampa suggested the secretary of the NGO to coordinate with the other appropriate rehabilitation centres and provide skill training to persons engaged in begging as per their age, capability and eligibility.

He also requested all concerned to work sincerely towards achieving the goal under the project “so that no individual, engaged in begging in the district, is left without being benefitted under the scheme.”

Project manager of the Foundation, Chow Dinesh Chowlik gave a power-point presentation on the activities under project SMILE in the district.

EAC-cum-nodal officer Oni Padun spoke on the issues faced by the SMILE project implementing agency “during rescue operation and overall management of the project.”

During the meeting, the house resolved to work in coordination for rehabilitation of the persons engaged in begging.

Government officials from concerned departments and representatives of the NGOs also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)