Tobacco products seized

ITANAGAR, 8 May: The flying squad of ICR District Tobacco Control Cell seized a huge quantity of cigarettes and other tobacco products and illegally stored alcohol from various shops situated within 100 m radius of NERIST and other educational institutions in Nirjuli on Wednesday.

All the shop owners violating section 6 (a) & (b) of the COTPA were imposed a fine of Rs. 200 each by challan. The offenders were warned to refrain from selling tobacco products near educational institutions, and to abide by the laws under COTPA.

Later, all the seized items were burnt and disposed off at Dikrong river side at Nirjuli

The flying squad was led by Naharlagun CO Nani Mamung. (DIPRO)