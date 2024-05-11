Kejriwal’s bail a boost to opposition’s campaign

The release of Delhi Chief Minister from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Friday evening – 50 days after he was jailed on corruption charges linked to the alleged liquor policy scam – has the potential to impact the remaining phase of the Lok Sabha election. The Aam Aadmi Party’s leader’s release means that he can now campaign for the AAP and the INDIA bloc in the ongoing election, in which Delhi’s seven seats will go to vote on 25 May. Kejriwal is one of the most important leaders of the INDIA bloc and his arrest has hurt the opposition’s campaign strategy.

He is one of the best orators of the opposition block and draws huge crowds to his rallies. With his release, the opposition campaign will get a major boost. His impact will be especially felt in Delhi, where the AAP is in power. In the last election, the BJP won all seven seats. This time, the Congress and the AAP are fighting as an alliance, unlike the previous time. There is an intense battle between the BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance for all seven seats in Delhi. Kejriwal’s campaign can make a difference in some of the seats. He is also expected to travel to other parts of the country to campaign for the INDIA bloc. The remaining phase of election has become more exciting with the release of Arvind Kejriwal from jail.