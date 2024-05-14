Trg prog on counting votes

AALO, 13 May: The West Siang returning officer for 1-Arunachal West parliamentary constituency-cum-district election officer for 27-Liromoba, 30-Along West and 31-Along East assembly constituencies conducted a training programme on votes counting for ROs, AROs, and officers and officials who have been assigned the task of counting votes on 2 and 4 June, here on Monday.

Training on PB & ETPBS, EVMs, VVPAT, etc, were imparted during the programme by master trainer Kento Ngomdir, and all the formalities were minutely discussed.

Similar training programmes will be conducted on 20, 27, 30, and 31 May.

A total of 136 officers and officials, ADC Mabi Taipodia, Deputy DEO T Riba, and AROs attended the training programme. (DIPRO)