AWAZ condemns human trafficking

Govt urged to take stern action against traffickers

ITANAGAR, 14 May: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Tuesday urged the state government to take stern action against those involved in the recent incident of child trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“We are deeply shocked and anguished by the heinous crime of sex trafficking of minor girls from the neighbouring state. It is also shameful to know that our own women and learned persons are involved in the case,” the APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam said in a release.

The commission commended the Itanagar police for busting the child trafficking and prostitution racket and rescuing the minor girls.

It further urged the police to keep vigil on hotels, parlours, or any other suspicious places in and around the Itanagar Capital Region, so that no immoral activities take place in such places.

Meanwhile, the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) in Lower Subansiri district has strongly condemned the recent case of human trafficking of minors and sexual racket busted in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

Thanking the capital police for the commendable act, the AWAZ pointed out that human trafficking is prohibited under Article 23(1) of the Constitution, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

“Trafficking of human beings, especially minors, and forcing them into activities involving sexual gratification for others is not just an immoral act but also signifies the deviant mindset of the persons involved.

“Such persons should be jailed for the longest period, in accordance with the law, and should not be allowed to socialise,” it said.

The association further said that “the case should be dealt with utmost priority and sensitivity, and the recuperation and rehabilitation of the victims should be ensured in a safe environment.”

It stressed the need for setting up a dedicated special cell to register the complaints of the victims of such exploitation, with a 24/7 helpline number and assistance; a trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy centre; a legal aid and counseling centre; and conducting gender sensitisation programmes at regular intervals.

Stating that such infrastructure and facilities can be suitably accommodated at the newly inaugurated AWAZ office near the district secretariat here, AWAZ general secretary Leegang Ania said that the AWAZ will soon approach the local legislator and the district administration to facilitate the creation of the aforesaid facilities, “which would go a long way in building a safer place for women in Lower Subansiri district.” (With inputs from Lower Subansiri DIPRO)