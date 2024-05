ITANAGAR, 14 May: Rupa Bayor of Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won a bronze medal in the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Vietnam on Tuesday.

Bayor beat her opponents from Pakistan and Malaysia

 before losing to Korea in the semifinals.

With this, she became the first from India to win an Asian medal in the individual recognised Poomsae Senior 1 event.

The Asian championship is a G4 ranking event sanctioned by World Taekwondo.