Iconic Automobiles unveils XUV 3XO at starting price of Rs 7.49 lakhs

NAHARLAGUN, 14 May: The newly launched XUV 3XO was unveiled by Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar, IPS, at M/s Iconic Automobiles in Lekhi village near here on Tuesday.

The XUV 3XO price starts from Rs 7.49 lakhs.

Setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, the XUV 3XO combines standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology, thrilling performance, and unmatched safety.

“The XUV 3XO boasts a striking front fascia with new headlamp assembly featuring C shaped DRLs and bi-projector headlamps, segment first 17 inches

diamond cut alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps contribute to its commanding road presence. With ground clearance of 201 mm and a water-wading capability up to 350 mm, adding to the feature list car also provides Segment first ADAS Level 2, electronic parking brake with auto hold and many more. This SUV is ready for any adventure. The XUV 3XO represents Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and excellence, culminating in an SUV that truly represents #EverythingYouWantAndMore,” Iconic Automobiles said in a release.

“Step inside, refreshed by dual-tone interior with soft touch leatherette on dashboard and door trims, dual 10.25-inch digital displays infotainment system and instrument cluster, rear AC vents, dual climate control, cooled glove box, 60:40 rear split seats, 364-litre boot space and 7 speaker sound system by Harman/Kardon offer a truly premium experience and delight to every journey,” it said.

Booking for the XUV 3XO will open online and simultaneously at the Mahindra dealership on 15 May, from 11 am onwards.

“With its compelling value proposition, advanced features, 2 ADAS and dynamic performance, the XUV 3XO is poised to redefine the sub-compact SUV segment in Arunachal,” the release added.

M&M Ltd ASM Somesh Singh and M&MFSL ABM Azir Ahmed were also present on the occasion.