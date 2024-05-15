BJP rejects booth capturing allegations

ITANAGAR, 14 May: The state BJP on Tuesday categorically rejected the allegations levelled by the National People’s Party and the Arunachal Democratic Party of booth capturing and vandalisation of electronic voting machines in the recently concluded simultaneous elections.

“There is no ground for demanding declaration of polling at certain polling stations as null and void in 11-Seppa West assembly constituency (AC). Further, the demand for re-polling at some polling stations of 28-Likabali assembly AC and 36-Nari-Koyu AC have been made without any justification and grounds,” the party stated in a release.

Terming the allegations “unsubstantiated, baseless and politically motivated,” the party said that “mandatory scrutiny of polling process was conducted successfully by the district election officers of both the districts in the presence of the ROs concerned, the polling teams, the micro and the general observers, and representatives of all political parties, on 24 April.”

The district election office conducts scrutiny in accordance with election rules in the presence of the candidates or representatives of the candidates, and polling officials, and there is no record of any objection or complaint regarding booth capturing whatsoever, it said, adding, however, that “some small, petty issue was reported at only one polling station, ie, 11-Seppa of 7-Sella polling station.”

“The matter was taken up by the officials, thoroughly discussed, and disposed of during the poll day scrutiny, and the misunderstanding was amicably resolved by the parties in the presence the general observer, the DEO, the RO, the polling team and NPP and BJP members,” it said.

“BJP Arunachal Pradesh has strong faith that the Election Commission of India shall differentiate between genuine and bogus complaints and accordingly do the needful for the ends of justice,” the party added.