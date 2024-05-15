SAI to conduct selection trial

ITANAGAR, 14 May: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct a selection trial in archery discipline to fill up the vacancies for 20 archers – nine boys and 11 girls – under non-residential category at the SAI’s National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) here.

The trial will be conducted by a team of experts at Sangay Lhaden Sports Complex, Chimpu, on 28, 29 and 30 May.

Archers above 14 years of age, who have won at least one medal at the district level championship or participated in a state or national championship during the last two years, are eligible to participate in the trial.