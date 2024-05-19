RIWATCH, JNSM celebrate Int’l Museum Day

KHINJILI, 18 May: The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Tradition Culture and Heritage (RIWATCH) museum here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district celebrated the International Museum Day on Saturday with this year’s theme, ‘Museums for education and research’.

Started by the International Council of Museums in 1977 to promote and highlight the vital role that museums play in understanding

cultures and societies, the International Museum Day is celebrated worldwide every year on this day.

To mark the occasion, the institute organised an event that featured special lectures, display of international artefacts, demonstration of the art of making traditional hunting traps, and other activities.

Addressing the gathering, RGU AITS Director Prof S Simon John shared his experiences with museums across India, and emphasised that “museums are important to understand culture in a holistic manner by contextualising the artefacts and the transformation of conventional museum to living museums through the use of technology.”

He also highlighted the need for “language museums, as museums deal with contents and not necessarily objects,” and added that “there is no better place than Arunachal Pradesh to initiate such a unique project due to its linguistic diversity.”

The celebration was attended by over 50 people, including representative from Piramal Foundation, the LDV DDSE, the district art & culture officer, representatives from the AIMSU and the DSU, GBs, GPCs, SHG members, and people from in and around Roing, the RIWATCH informed in a release.

In Itanagar, the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum (JNSM) celebrated the International Museum Day at its premises on Saturday to promote awareness about the role and importance of museums in society.

To mark the occasion, an on-the-spot art competition was conducted among the students of Bunny’s Fantasy World School to encourage creativity and learning.

The museum authority also offered free entry to all categories of visitors to celebrate the occasion. Around 700 persons visited the museum.