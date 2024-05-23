XUV 3XO launched in all women’s showroom

ITANAGAR, 22 May: The newly launched XUV 3XO was unveiled at the all-women Cube showroom here on Wednesday.

The SUV was unveiled by ‘all women achievers in their respective fields’ in the presence of SBI women officers Dimple Mili (BM), Mousumi Doley (BM), Deepa Singha (DyM), Binju Karlo (DyM), Bengia Yacham (DyM), Rinia Sawin (RO-M), and Manoj Patir (Chief Manager).

The XUV 3XO price starts from Rs 7.49 Lakh.

Setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, the XUV 3XO combines standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology, thrilling performance and unmatched safety.

“The XUV 3XO boasts a striking front fascia with new headlamp assembly featuring C shaped DRLs and bi-projector headlamps, segment first 17 inches diamond cut alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps contribute to its commanding road presence. With ground clearance of 201 mm and a water-wading capability up to 350 mm, adding to the feature list car also provides segment first ADAS Level 2, electronic parking brake with auto hold and many more. This SUV is ready for any adventure. The XUV 3XO represents Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and excellence, culminating in an SUV that truly represents #EverythingYouWantAndMore,” the Iconic Automobiles said in a release.

“Step inside, refreshed by dual-tone interior with soft touch leatherette on dashboard and door trims, dual 10.25-inch digital displays infotainment system and instrument cluster, rear AC vents, dual climate control, cooled glove box, 60:40 rear split seats, 364 litre boot space and 7 speaker sound system by Harman/Kardon offer a truly premium experience and delight to every journey,” it said.

Booking for the XUV 3XO has already been opened and can avail the vehicles delivery at Mahindra Iconic Automobiles, Lekhi Village and all other branch outlets in Itanagar, Pasighat, Roing, Bomdila, Tawang etc.