DHTE releases PMSS, GoAP stipend scheme

ITANAGAR, 23 May: The directorate of higher & technical education (DHTE) is implementing the post-matric scholarship scheme (PMSS) and the state government stipend scheme for college and university students for pursuing higher studies.

“During the 2023-24 academic year, the stipend amount has already been released to the eligible students through direct benefit transfer (DBT) from PFMS platform,” said a release issued by the DHTE on Thursday.

The PMSS is funded by the union tribal affairs ministry. The DHTE said that the first batch of payment to the 8,400 eligible students was released on 22 May through the DBT mode “via PFMS platform,” and that the amount would be “credited to the bank accounts of the students concerned by the next 72 hours.”

It said that the second batch or final batch payment will be made to the students on receipt of fund from the government of India.

The DHTE further said that “all requisite documents like utilisation certificate, SoE and proposal (have been) submitted to the ministry concerned for release of final installment grants.”

The DHTE also clarified that “there was delay for the academic year 2023-24 due to integration of biometric authentication in national scholarship portal for all institution nodal officers, heads of institutions, district nodal officers, and the state nodal officer.”

“Moreover,” the release said, “last dates were extended many times for welfare of the student community, like for submission of online application, correction, re-correction verifications at various levels which ended on 17 April, 2024.”

The education department has appealed to the student community and parents to have patience, and advised them to “not believe in wrong messages being circulated on social media.”

“Every single penny of scholarship is being monitored by the authorities; hence, question of mismanagement does not arise,” the release said.