Monsoon preparedness reviewed

KHONSA, 24 May: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal reviewed the monsoon preparedness of all the government departments in the district.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, Singhal directed the departmental officials to “promptly procure necessary equipments.”

She emphasised the importance of coordination between the works and engineering departments and the PHE&WS department for effective execution and implementation of projects to minimise public distress.

All HoDs were assigned specific roles and responsibilities to ensure efficient response and readiness. All departments were also instructed to submit their contingency plans by 31 May to ensure comprehensive monsoon preparedness.

The DDMO was instructed to ensure that schools display emergency contact numbers on their notice boards to enhance community readiness and response during the monsoon season.

District Disaster Management Officer Emily Tingkhatra also spoke.

Among others, 44 Assam Rifles Major S Sharma and administrative officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)