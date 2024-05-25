DCM dedicates Chongkham Raj Vihara

CHONGKHAM, 24 May: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein dedicated the Chongkham Raj Vihara monastery here in Namsai district to the people of Chongkham.

The monastery has been built using the Tai Khamti architectural design.

The DCM in his address said that “the Chongkham Raj Vihara symbolises unity, faith and the enduring spirit of the Chongkham community.”

“It is not only a place of worship but is also poised to become a premier destination for tourists and devotees,” he said, adding that “it will serve as a vital centre for the study and preservation of Buddhist culture and traditions.”

Mein also released Metta-Chow-Seu (Poi-Lu-Kyong souvenir magazine), and lauded the “tireless efforts made by the Tai Khamti Heritage & Literature Society and the Raj Vihara Society, Chongkham,towards publication of this souvenir.” (DCM’s PR Cell)