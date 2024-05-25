‘Sons of Soil Remembrance Week’

DIYUN, 24 May: The final match of the football tournament organised as part of the ‘Sons of the Soil Remembrance Week’ by the Assam Rifles was played here in Changlang district on Friday.

The match played between Oil India and Kharsang FC captivated the spectators, showcasing not only athletic prowess but also the enduring spirit of unity and camaraderie among the participants and the spectators.

In conjunction with the football tournament, the community came together to commemorate the legacy of their fallen heroes with various events.

A free eye screening camp was organised at Sompoi, providing essential healthcare services to those in need. In Kharsang, a free dental camp was conducted, ensuring oral health awareness and services accessible to all.

Adding to the momentum of unity and remembrance, a vibrant ‘unity and peace’ rally was organised inM’pen, where people from various tribes and communities joined hands while marching from Mpen-II to Milestone-6, emphasising the importance of solidarity and harmony among the communities.

As the commemoration approaches its culmination on Saturday, the ‘Sons of the Soil Remembrance Week’ stands as a testament to the resilience and collective spirit of the people of Changlang and Namsai region, said a release.