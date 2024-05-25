Woman pedestrian killed in Koloriang

Staff Reporter

KOLORIANG, 24 May: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was killed when a Kia Seltos car (AR-19A-3335) hit the victim while she was walking on the pedestrian path at the market near the DC office here in Kurung Kumey district on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nangram Biani, and her body was taken to the district hospital, where inquest and PME were performed in the presence of a magistrate. Later, the body was handed over to the family of the deceased for the last rites.

Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Basar informed that the car was being driven by one Takio Amji. She also sustained grievous injuries as her vehicle hit two other vehicles too. She has been evacuated for further treatment.

The police further informed that the vehicle driven by Amji, coming down from Staff Line towards the market, hit the victim, dragged her and hit a Bolero pickup truck, which was going towards the old DC office on the highway. The Kia Seltos also hit a parked Maruti Alto 800 car.

All three vehicles involved in the accident have been seized, and the Koloriang police have registered a case [u/s 279/304(A) IPC].