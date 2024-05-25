Assn challenges allegation against PHED CE

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 May: Reacting to the BJP’s Yachuli mandal’s allegation against PHED Western Zone Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti with regard to “financial concurrence for illegal appointment in the PHE&WS department in Miao circle of Changlang district,” the Toko Welfare Association (TWA) on Friday challenged the allegation.

Addressing the media in a press conference here, TWA spokesperson Toko Nikam said that “if there’s a claim of hundreds of job appointments, then they should also come up with proof,” and sought to know whether there was “any signatory from Jyoti’s side.”

“It is a wrong appeal from the Yachuli BJP mandal president Tania Tajing,” Nikam said.

Tajing had in a press conference on Wednesday substantiated his allegation with documents obtained under the RTI Act regarding the illegal appointments.

When asked why the TWA came as a mouthpiece for the CE and why there has been no word from the officer himself, Nikam said that “he (Jyoti) is blameless, and this has been done on a personal basis by Tajing.

“We will support Jyoti, who is a senior member and an advisrr to the TWA,” he said, adding that “currently he (Jyoti) is unwell and out of station, and he may also lodge a police complaint later on.”

Stating that “the TWA is a non-political organisation,” Nikam demanded “proof of appointment of 1,000 government jobs by Yachuli NCP MLA candidate through Jyoti, as claimed by Tajing.”

The association has also sought documentary evidence showing that the illegal appointments had been initiated by Jyoti.

“If Tajing’s contention is true, then let the law take its own course. We being law abiding citizens must cooperate with the investigation process instead of interfering with it,” Nikam said.

The TWA also filed an FIR at the Itanagar police station on Thursday against Tajing and the party for defaming Jyoti.

“We have every right to know, since it is an allegation based on personal interference. We have closely examined the issue and Jyoti is innocent. If he is not, we would have not supported him,” said Nikam.

TWA general secretary Toko Chada and vice president (protocol) Toko Puna also attended the press conference.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has begun the investigation into the case, based on the complaint filed by the Yachuli BJP mandal.

“The case is being looked at from all possible angles,” informed SIC SP Anant Mittal.