Abducted woman rescued, accused arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 25 May: The Naharlagun police have rescued a 25-year-old abducted woman from Mirzapur village in Bihar’s Vaishali district, and arrested the accused, police said.

The accused, identified as Pintu Rai (25), of Mirzapur, Bihar, was arrested by a special team of police from the Naharlagun police station, led by SI B Singh, with the assistance of the Bihar Police, on 22 May, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

The police launched the investigation after registering a case under Sections 365 and 380 IPC. The case was assigned to SI Singh for investigation.

The accused was located in Mirzapur, Bihar, after “thorough analysis, using both technical and conventional methods,” the SP said.

The arrested accused was produced before the court of the judicial magistrate first-class, Hajipur, Bihar, where a three-day transit

remand was granted for his production at the court in Yupia.

Subsequently, the accused was produced before the court of the judicial magistrate first-class in Yupia on 25 May.

He has been remanded to three-day police custody for further investigation.

It was revealed that the accused had deceitfully lured the victim to Bihar.

The rescued woman has been handed over to her biological mother in “sound health, after a thorough medical check-up,” Gambo said.

In a separate incident, the Naharlagun police recovered a minor girl from Nalbari village under Dhalgaon police station in Assam’s Darrang district on 18 May.

The girl was recovered within 24 hours of having been reported missing from Naharlagun in connection with Case No 54/24 u/s 363 IPC. The girl was handed over to her biological parents in “good health,” the SP said.

The girl was recovered by a police team led by SI Niri Rama, under the supervision of the SP and Naharlagun PS OC Inspector K Dev.