AAPSU inspects govt schools in remote areas of D/Valley

ITANAGAR, 25 May: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), under the initiative of its president Dozi Tana Tara, recently conducted unannounced inspection of the government schools in remote areas of Dibang Valley district to assess the current state of the educational scenario there.

A team comprising AAPSU convener Neelam Son, former RGUSU president Nabam Akin and PhD scholar from NERIST Mero Yangfo visited several schools across the district and interacted with the teachers, students and the administrative staffs.

During the inspection, the team observed that all schools in the district do not have adequate teachers’ quarters and there has been a significant shortage of subject teachers of English, economics, geography, and Hindi, besides ZBC and physical education teachers. The team informed also that the government higher secondary

school in headquarters Anini requires a 100-bedded boys’ hostel and a new principal as the school’s current principal is retiring in September this year. The school also has no science stream.

The team further observed that the government secondary school in Etalin requires early posting of a headmaster and subject teachers of Hindi, English, PCM and social science.

The team met with Dibang Valley DDSE Gopal Umbrey, and discussed their findings and sought early solutions. The DDSE, along with the schools’in-charges, acknowledged the problems.