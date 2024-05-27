Country’s freedom, Constitution, democracy in danger: Kejriwal

CHANDIGARH, 26 May: Attacking the BJP-led Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the country’s freedom, Constitution and democracy are in danger, and called upon Punjabis to once again be at the forefront to save it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that the people of Punjab played a big role in the country’s freedom movement.

“So many sacrificed their lives for the sake of freedom. Today, our country’s freedom, Constitution and democracy is in danger,” Kejriwal said during a town hall programme with the traders and industrialists in Ferozepur.

Kejriwal, who is on interim bail until 1 June in the Delhi excise policy case, sought support of the people of Punjab and said that they need to come forward and be at forefront in the fight to save the Constitution, democracy and freedom in the country.

Referring to his arrest, Kejriwal said, “On 16 March, the general elections were announced and they arrested me on 21 March. They arrested me, my party leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and then Modi says in Delhi let’s fight election.”

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, the AAP leader said that several opposition leaders have been jailed and “then they say, let’s fight election.”

“In Maharashtra, Modi ji broke the NCP into two parts, snatched its party and its symbol, divided the Shiv Sena into two parts, snatched its symbol, arrested Hemant Soren (ex-Jharkhand chief minister) before the polls and then he says let’s fight election,” said Kejriwal.

“Like in Pakistan, they arrested Imran Khan, snatched his party, symbol and after what they did to his party they then held elections and won. Had Imran been out (not jailed), his party would have won, everyone knows.

“In Bangladesh, (PM) Sheikh Hasina put all opposition leaders in jail and then held elections and won,” he added, citing more examples.

Escalating his attack on the BJP regime, Kejriwal said, “Hamare desh ke andar bhee ab tanashahi ho rahi hai (dictatorship is now taking place in our country too). If at this juncture we do not defeat Modi, then democracy, Constitution will not be saved.”

“I have not come for myself. I have come here to appeal to save the country,” he added.

Referring to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Kejriwal said that, despite the AAP having overwhelming majority, “if he can stop the bills passed by the Assembly then it is an attack on democracy.”

“You have to raise voice against this,” he said.

The AAP leader said that the “country is moving towards dictatorship.”

“We can eat only one meal, but we cannot tolerate dictatorship,” he added.

Kejriwal slammed the BJP over the party’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra’s ‘Lord Jagannath’ remark.

“Their leader Sambit Patra says Lord Jagannath is Modi’s ‘bhakt’. ‘Ye apne aap ko bhagwan say bhi bada manney lag gaye’ (now they are thinking they are bigger than god). Now they are openly saying god is Modi’s ‘bhakt’ (devotee),” he said.

Patra had later clarified that it was a slip of tongue and he wanted to mean that the prime minister was an ardent ‘bhakt’ (devotee) of Lord Jagannath.

“What is their slogan ‘jo ram ko layee hai, hum unko layenge’?” Kejriwal asked.

Attacking the BJP, he alleged that they treat common people like cats and dogs. “If they come to power for the third term, they will change the Constitution and first of all end reservation,” alleged Kejriwal.

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, where the AAP is contesting all 13 seats, he said, “If you give all 13 seats to the AAP, it will strengthen our hands and all issues will be resolved.”

Notably, in Punjab, the AAP and the Congress, part of the INDIA bloc, are fighting the Lok Sabha polls separately.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab is going to be held in the seventh and last phase of elections on 1 June. (PTI)