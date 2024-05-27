Heema Hospital reiterates commitment to provide quality healthcare

ITANAGAR, 26 May: Multispecialty Heema Hospital here reiterated its commitment to provide quality healthcare on its 17th foundation day on Sunday.

On its foundation day, Heema Hospital medical superintendent Dr Kesang W Thongdok informed that the hospital has been doing its level best to provide quality medical services and facilities to the patients.

He informed that more than 50,000 patients have been admitted and 27,000 major surgeries done since the hospital’s establishment.

“We have also corporate social responsibility towardsthe society, and have conducted more than 50 medical camps across the state, including remote areas,” he said, adding that “we are also modernising our hospital and, by the next two years, we shall have a new building block with modern facilities, and we may also start dialysis and other technology.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Mission Hospital secretary Swami Vedasarananda exhorted the health professionals to “become more responsible towards patients and treat them with humane touch.”

He expressed appreciation for Dr Byabang Rana for establishing the hospital and providing quality healthcare services to patients.

Terming the hospital a “lifesaving industry,” Nyishi Elite Society general secretary Heri Maring said that “hospitals are godly institutions, so we should regard the services rendered by the medical fraternity.”

“Hospitals are the state’s property, so it should be everyone’s responsibility to keep the institutionsintact for the welfare of every citizen, irrespective ofcaste, creed and religion,” Maring added.

The hospital’s CMD Dr Byabang Rana, MD Dr Byabang Heema, and deputy medical superintendent Dr Paya Liyak also spoke.