Drug peddler arrested

BANDERDEWA, 27 May: The Banderdewa police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Diljan Pegu(23), a resident of Bhipuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, on Monday, under the police’s Operation Dawn.

Acting on information about movement of a drug peddler near the Arunachal-Assam boundary, a Banderdewa police team, comprising

Inspector Kipa Hamak, Banderdewa Police Station (PS) OC Koj Tada, and police personnel arrested Pegu from the Tarajuli area under Banderdewa PS.

The team seized a commercial quantity of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 22.06 gms, from his possession. A criminal case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Banderdewa police station.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang.