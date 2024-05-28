Election agent denies allegations against Taboh

[ Rhea Panicker ]

ITANAGAR, 27 May: Tayu Jerang, the election agent for MLA candidate Talom Taboh, termed the recent allegations made against Taboh by the National People’s Party’s (NPP) election agent for the Rumgong Assembly constituency in Siang district”baseless” during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday.

The NPP’s election agent had alleged that Taboh had violated Sections 135A, 324 and 326 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Jerang firmly dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Jerang also responded to personal allegations concerning Taboh’s marital status.

“Even celebrities have multiple wives. It’s a personal matter. The tribal system includes such practices,” Jerang said. “I was unaware of any alleged booth capturing,” he added.

Polling agent Habu Tali also termed the allegation “baseless,” and said that “there was no booth capturing.”

“Please consider the matter logically,” Tali said, referring to the alleged booth capturing that reportedly occurred at the Molom Dere polling station during the simultaneous elections.

“Molom is a disciplined village and does not deserve to be on the receiving end of such accusations. Issues arose only later when the Molom road was blocked with huge wooden logs.

“I request the people of Arunachal to not believe these false rumours and tarnish our (people of Molom village) reputation,” Tali said.

BJP mandal general secretary Apor Nitang, who was present with Jerang and Tali, addressed the accusations regarding developmental work.

“As the general secretary, I must clarify that this is incorrect. We have a letter of acceptance proving that work is ongoing,” Nitang said, and provided photographic evidence.

Jerang concluded the press conference by highlighting the achievements made under Taboh. “Any work done, no matter by whom, should be acknowledged and appreciated,” he said.