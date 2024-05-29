IMD red alert: CM urges people to take precautionary measures

ITANAGAR, 28 May: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh with a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday requested the people of the state to take all precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable and isolated locations.

“@Indiametdept has issued a red alert for the next three days with a prediction of thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall in PapumPare, West Kameng, East Kameng, and Pakke-Kessang districts. I request everyone to take all precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable and isolated locations,” Khandu posted on X.

“In case of any emergency, please contact the district administration,” the chief minister said in another social media post.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places of Papum Pare and West Kameng districts, and thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall in isolated places in East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

It has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Lohit, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts during the period.

Thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall are also likely to occur in Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Siang, Lohit, East Kameng, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, West Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts on 29 and 30 May, the IMD said. (PTI)