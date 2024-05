ZIRO, 30 May: The officers and officials of the deputy commissioner’s office here in Lower Subansiri district mourned the demise of driver Biren Sonowal, who expired after a prolonged cancer-related illness in North Lakhimpur, Assam, on Thursday morning.

 Sonowal had joined service as a driver at the DC office here in 1992 and was serving in the same post at the time of his demise.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed. (DIPRO)