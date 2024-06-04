Kaman Mishmi language translation workshop organized

TEZU, 3 Jun: The Forum of Library Activists (FLA), Medo along with Bamboosa Library, Tezu and the Lohit unit of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) organized a two-day translation workshop for production of ‘Pratham’ books in Kaman Mishmi language here in Lohit district from June 1. They also celebrated the birthday of Lummer Dai.

Inaugurating the workshop, indigenous affairs director Sokhep Kri spoke on the brilliant literary achievements of Dai and expressed hope that the younger generation will follow his path to develop Arunachalee languages.

He also exhorted the teachers to start teaching the Mishmi language textbooks from this academic year.

Informing about the ‘translation workshop’ that was conducted in December 2023 at Bamboosa Library, FLA secretary Keselo Tayang appealed to all the participants to contribute their best.

“Pratham books, under the copy-left arrangement, freely permits translations of their books into any language by anybody, without any formal permission from Pratham. Under four age groups, books can be freely downloaded from the Pratham website www.storyweaver.org and translated. This is ideal for minor script-less languages, like Arunachal,” the organizers stated in a release.

During the workshop, the participants prepared manuscripts of six books and also prepared audio and video versions of the books. They were guided by Kri, who is also the convenor of Lohit Youth Libraries and APLS Lohit unit president Alenso Chai.