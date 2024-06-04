ICC organizes Northeast XC C’ship

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: Itanagar Cycling Club (ICC) under the aegis of Northeast Cycling Community organized the Northeast XC Championship (Arunachal Chapter) to commemorate the World Bicycle Day at IG trail, IG Park here on Monday.

Tajum Dere of Shi-Yomi district won the men’s elite race with a time of 1hr, 47 minutes and 27 seconds, while Bengia Tebin (2:01: 05) of Keyi Panyor won the first position in the master’s category.

In the under-19 category, Nabam Tayo from ICR won the race (1:56:07), while Jumgam Kakki from East Siang district won the second position (1:57:47).

In the U-15 category, Nyalo Kadu from Lower Siang won the race, finishing with a time of 1-hr and 46 minutes.

Gollo Tale (1:46:15) and Tana Jalin (1:48:25), both from Papum Pare district, won the second and the third positions, respectively. The championship was held in five categories for different age groups and skill levels. Twenty-three riders from 13 districts participated in the event. Later, prizes and certificates were given to all the winners. The race was flagged off by finance and accounts officer Taniyang Tatung.