Ec kachahari: Jo jeeta wohi sikander!

‘Laapata Gentlemen’

By Poonam I Kaushish

Phew! Tomorrow as ballot boxes are counted we shall know who will sit on India’s Raj gaddi in this hard-fought theeka-dhuandhar elections. Encapsulated brilliantly in an adage: Poll is a right whore. She often gives but also takes away all in one fell swoop. Even as all exit polls predict BJP Modi’s clean sweep, INDIA bloc’s Congress tom-tom their victory. Either which way in politics it’s not over till it’s over and jo jeeta wohi sikander!

Undeniably, Election 2024 is easily the most polarising one in recent electoral history. Forget mutual antipathy and mistrust, it is an election which spewed hatred between communities on religious basis to polarise people built on those supporting Modi or his INDIA bloc opponents with barely any meeting ground between the two which was violated on a scale never seen before.

Also, unlike 2014 or 2019, 2024 was most Presidential, selling Brand Modi whereby the Party and its candidates were secondary to the Gaurantee called Modi. Of course, the Prime Minister led a grueling campaign seeking a third term with no challenger. While, the Opposition which appeared divided, jaded and listless at first managed to get its act together and mounted an aggressive counter against BJP. But, was hamstrung when it came to countering the NaMo cult.

This election stands testimony to Congress decline when it fielded the lowest number of candidates ever totaling 294 of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Surprising, as bhai-behen Rahul-Priyanka duo did show signs of reviving its deflated cadres, but desperate to stop Modi from returning to power continues to be confused about its support base and fell back on its tried and tested formula — abuse and corruption as poll plank.

Campaigning for a greater part appealed to bad-mouthing opponents preaching fire and brimstone sermons. Worse, the political discourse has never been more neech, gross, coarse, divisive, inflammatory and pungent sans any debate on vital issues debilitating the nation. Be it citizenry’s needs and wants, unemployment, healthcare, farmers distress and rising food inflation. Making plain our democratic process is severely under strain with none caring a damn for the Election Commission’s (EC) Model Code of Conduct.

With polls being all about rah-rahs and unsavoury put-downs, which sadly, voters seem to have accepted as par for the course. Notwithstanding, EC trying, though half-heartedly, to rein in ‘star campaigners’ across the political spectrum. Alongside our leaders’ obsession with the numbers game: seats won, vote shares, voter turnout, number of rallies and size etc. Yet, beyond quantity, the quality left a lot wanting.

Certainly, Opposition left no stone unturned to raise questions on flaws in electoral rolls, efficacy of EVMs, alleged fudging of voter turnout figures and attempts to influence 150 District Magistrates and collectors yet no substantive evidence was put forth. Besides, there were no complaints from candidates and those receiving Form 17 C which records votes polled in a booth, said Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar yesterday.

Clearing the air on various allegations against the Commission, CEC asserted, “the one making allegations was present in the kachahari but there was no gavah. He also commented on memes on social media describing the EC as ‘Laapata gentlemen’ for being absent amid MCC violations by top leaders during electioneering, clarifying that he and two fellow Commissioners were “never out and always here. We issued 100 press notes and advisories.”

Patting itself, CEC averred only 39 re-polls were held as opposed to 540 in 2019 while 27 States didn’t require re-polling. For resons best known to him, he discounted poll violence, obviously turning a blind eye to major incidents in West Bengal.

However, the EC was found wanting in taking action to ensure parties respected the MCC. Resulting in a perception, the three wise men allowed MCC to be violated and were too lenient about transgressions of BJP and its leaders, especially in censuring leaders indulging in hate speech. Besides, the delay in releasing voter turnout has cast a cloud on its reputation.

Opposition leaders call the EC a paper tiger and for being extremely partisan leading to its functioning and impartiality being profoundly degraded. Recently, it banned AAP’s official campaign song on the pretext it showed “BJP and its agencies in poor light”. If this was a criteria does it not amount to a muzzling of criticism and accountability, the life-breath of democracy?

On the other hand, it turned a blind eye when BJP ran explicit dog-whistling campaigns targeting Muslims or when it spread canards about the Congress manifesto. Also, when Modi created a false impression that people’s money and women’s mangalsutras would be taken away in the name of wealth redistribution and given to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”, EC sent a notice not to Modi but BJP Chief Nadda. Clearly, the institution has a problem in hand.

Besides, even as institutions may be under strain in the backdrop of all-round decline in conversation but competitive electoral democracy at the grassroots level is alive and kicking. And no leader, however popular, can take the voter for granted. Every vote has to be fought for with hard work, by hard selling promises and achievements and unfortunately, not by stoking fears about what might be.

The good thing is the electorate knew its choices and seemed unwilling to be impressed by legacy, placing a premium on record. The bad thing: Being enamoured by freebies and all too susceptible to polarizing rhetoric.

At the same time even as elections are all about competition and campaigns do leaders need to stoop so low as to manufacture fears, and then personally malign opponents to win votes? Modi’s speeches were filled with anti-Muslim verbose while Opposition created a scare over possible amendments to the Constitution to take away benefits of reservation.

Undeniably, these dog whisles vitiated the atmosphere and lowered the dignity of discourse. A nation which prides itself in being the mother of democracy needs to do better when it comes to language of electioneering.

In the ultimate, as one does a cost-benefit analysis time for our polity to realize they can disagree without being disagreeable, be critical yet engaging and constructive. Voters too need to demand more of our netagan and go beyond sharing images of inked fingers proof of ‘job done.’

Perhaps the time has come for Parties to get a complete makeover, good politicians and a new set of rules which fight for policies and problems that bother their electorate and uphold the ideals of democracy. The dignity of the electoral process which draws a lakshman rekha on vulgarity and vows not to cross it. Along-with overhauling the election apparatus.

Once the heat and dust of this gigantic exercise involving over one crore polling personnel, the unsung heroes, to elect 543 Lok Sabha MPs dissipates and settles down, both the supply and demand side of governance will mature in quality, and not just in quantity.

True, it might be wishful thinking to even think that this narrative will return to normal and business as usual once polls are over. Primarily as they could leave our polity and society divided and scarred. Whereby a lot of time, effort and statesmanship will be required to undo the damage.

Time our leaders understand that Prime Ministers will come and go but their words will stay. Which will influence young minds and teach them to show dignity and respect for others. The lead will have to be taken by none other than the next Prime Minister. —— INFA