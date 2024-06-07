Political action shifts to New Delhi

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: With the results declared and the BJP emerging as the single largest party in Arunachal Pradesh by winning 46 seats, the political action has now shifted to the national capital New Delhi.

The prominent leaders of the party, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and state BJP chief Biyuram Wahge, along with the two newly elected MPs – Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao – have all rushed to Delhi.

According to sources, the central leadership is holding consultations with the state’s leaders over the government formation. “A central observer will be appointed, who will visit Itanagar and announce the name of the new chief minister during the BJP legislature party meeting,” said a source.

The government formation in the state is getting delayed due to new developments at the Centre. “The central leadership is busy chalking government formation at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on the evening of 9 June. NDA partners are busy thrashing out differences over cabinet berths. Probably government formation in the state will take place after 9 June,” the sources added.

While the leadership issue is believed to have been settled, there is intense lobbying going on for the ministerial berths. Several leaders are believed to be in the fray for cabinet berths.

Meanwhile, Mein on Thursday congratulated Khandu for the BJP’s victory in the state. “Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble CM Shri Pema Khandu ji on the resounding success in the Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly and Lok Sabha elections 2024. Achieving victory in 46 out of 60 Assembly seats and winning both the Lok Sabha constituencies is an extraordinary accomplishment for the State. This triumph reflects the immense trust and support of the people in the BJP Govt. With such a decisive mandate, Arunachal Pradesh is well-positioned for continued progress and development,” the DCM posted on Facebook.