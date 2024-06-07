Who will be the next CM?

Editor,

With the announcement of the election results, the BJP has achieved gratifying results, the Congress has suffered an unprecedented blow, and the BJP is ready to form a government in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row.

So who is most likely to become the next CM?

Based on the contributions of Pema Khandu during his tenure and the expectations and recognition of the central government, Khandu is currently the most popular candidate and is very likely to be elected as chief minister for the third time in a row and form a cabinet. Although various corruption issues, illegal appointments and criminal issues have emerged in the state during Khandu’s tenure, it is undeniable that he is a young and visionary leader.

Who can compete with him for the position of the CM? The only competitor is probably Chowna Mein. Mein started his political career in 1995, when he was elected as an MLA from 48-Lekang (ST) assembly constituency in Namsai district (then Lohit). He was elected consecutively for seven times by the people of 48-Lekang during 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019, 2024 assembly elections. He has extremely rich work experience and is committed to protecting the traditional cultural heritage of Arunachal, and is very popular among the local people.

No matter who becomes the chief minister, I just hope that the government will get better and better and solve the illegal appointments and the APPSC paper leak scam as soon as possible.

Tana Likha