Awareness prog on RRU’s activities

Correspondent

OYAN, 6 Jun: A team of teachers and students of the Pasighat campus of the Rastriya Raksha University (RRU) organised an awareness programme on the RRU’s activities at Oyan village in East Siang district on Thursday.

Addressing a public gathering at the community hallhere, Associate Professor Dr M Sanjeeb Singh said that “the RRU is an autonomous university running under the union home ministry.” He said that the university imparts physical training and security education to youths who are interested to serve in the police and other security forces.

Dr Singh informed that the RRU’s Pasighat campus is presently offering five courses – diploma in police science; BA in security management; PG diploma in strength & conditioning; PG diploma in cyber security & digital forensics; and MA in police administration.

He urged the local youths to “avail the courses for building your careers,” and informed that “the RRU authority has inked MoUs with a few state governments regarding recruitment of security officers having professional degree or diploma from the RRU on priority basis.”

RRU Research Officer Raj Kumar Meirasa asked the participants to “spread information about the services of RRU among educated youths.”

Commending the efforts of the RRU team, Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego expressed hope that the programmes offered by the RRU would help the local youths in building their careers through pursuing degree/diploma at the RRU.

Among others, GHSS Sille Principal Tagom Sitang, Oyan GB Basansing Pao, Oyan Bane Kebang president Majit Pao, and Oyan UPS Headmistress Rosabel Pao were also present on the occasion.